Jack County SO K-9 Xena receives body armor donation

The Jack County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of K-9 body armor for K-9 Xena from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. at the end of March.

The organization, established in 2009, is located in East Taunton, Mass. and follows the mission of providing bullet and stab protective vests, along with other assistance, to law enforcement and related agencies dogs throughout the nation, according to a press release. The organization has provided over 3,800 vests in all 50 states through private and corporate donations totaling $6.9 million.

The organization announced Xena was going to receive the body armor at the end of January.

