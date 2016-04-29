Receptions set for retiring JISD admins

Jacksboro ISD will honor two retiring employees with receptions. All community members are invited.

A reception for Diana White, curriculum director, will be from 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, May 2 in the Jacksboro High School Library. A reception for Superintendent Dennis Bennett will be from 4 - 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5 in the Jacksboro High School Library.

Bennett has served 27 years in education, 13 as the JISD superintendent.

He is married to Linda Bennett and they have six children and four grandchildren: daughter Carly Barbee and her husband, Nelson and grandsons Bennett, Wesley, and Everett; son, Colby and Kristen Bennett and granddaughter Everly; son, Cason and Laura Bennet; daughters Cortni, Brooklyn and Morgyn Green.

White has been in education for 38 years and served 34 years at Jacksboro ISD. She has served as a teacher, a principal, a grant writer, and a curriculum director.

She is married to Frank White of 45 years.

They have two sons. Frankie and wife Stephanie of Colorado and Nathan and wife Danielle of Lubbock. They have three grandchildren, Isabella, Madeline and Matthew.

She and Bennett both are members of the First Baptist Church in Jacksboro.