JHS FCCLA advances to nationals

Despite the state competition being canceled, Jacksboro Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program was able to advance the team of Hailee Frie and Haley Milam to nationals thanks to their regionals score.

The program was prepared to send eight teams to Dallas for the state competition on Wednesday, April 1, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, FCCLA decided to take the regional results to determine the top five scores in the state with the top two teams set to advance to the national competition in July in Washington D.C.

The team of Frie and Milam won in Chapter in Review Portfolio Level 3 in their regionals competition and their score placed them second in the state. The pair reviewed everything the Jacksboro FCCLA chapter has done over the past year and plans for the remainder of the school year.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, April 15 edition of the Jacksboro Herald-Gazette.