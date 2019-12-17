City hires new tax attorneys

Following the steps of Jack County officials, Jacksboro city officials terminated their delinquent tax collection contract and have signed on with another firm.

During the Dec. 9 regular council meeting, the contract with Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson LLP was terminated. A contract with new collection firm Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott, out of Wichita Falls, was approved.

Justin Brom, an attorney with the firm who will be working directly with the city on delinquent debt collection, said there will be no cost to the city to do this.

“If a taxpayer owes $100, he will pay $120 and we will take the $20 for debt collection fees,” Brom said.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 18, edition of the Jacksboro Herald-Gazette.