First Baptist to host Apologetics Conference May 7

Jacksboro First Baptist Church will present an Apologetics Conference featuring Mary Jo Sharp from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7 in the church’s sanctuary.

Sharp is the author of “Living in Truth,” “Why Do You Believe That?” and “Resilient Faith: Standing Strong.”

A former atheist from the Pacific Northwest who thought religion was for the weak-minded who needed a crutch to lean on, her main influence in this decision was the portrayal of Christianity she saw on the television in the ‘80s.

Coming from a loving home where she was taught to think for herself and to be accepting of all people, she did not see the need for religion or a personal savior. For Sharp, God basically did not exist in her thought life.

She is now a Christian author and apologist. She holds a Masters in Christian Apologetics from Biola University and is the first woman to become a certified apologetics instructor through the North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

A clear communicator with a teacher’s heart, she finds great joy in discussing the deep truths of her savior. She desires to challenge all people to provide reasons for why the believe in whatever they believe.

As a Christian apologist, Mary Jo is prepared to offer reasons for why she believes in the existence of God.

She hopes to encourage other Christians to ask the hard questions about their faith and to find out what they really believe.

She also enjoys conversing with people of different views and has even engaged in formal debates with Muslims.

All are welcome to attend this Jacksboro FBC event. A nursery will be provided for babies and toddlers up to 3 years old.

For more information, call the church at 940-567-3741.