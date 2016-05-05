Volunteers clean up the lots at the southwest corner of South 3rd and Pine streets Saturday. Approximately 25 to 30 people came out to trim trees, clear brush, mow and more for the site of Jacksboro’s soon-to-be newest park. Courtesy / Terry McDanielEven some tiny hands joined in to help with the cleanup for the new park Saturday. Courtesy / Terry McDanielThe results after Saturday's cleanup shows much brush was trimmed and cleared. Courtesy / Terry McDaniel

Park project underway

Thu, 05/05/2016 - 2:37pm Jacksboro1
By: 
Cherry Rushin
editor@jacksboronewspapers.com

Progress for a new park in Jacksboro is being made.

Saturday morning, a group of 25 to 30 volunteers gathered at South Third and West Pine streets to spruce up the two lots that will soon be a park.

The group trimmed trees, mowed, removed fences, cleared brush and debris, making a sizable improvement on the property.

City Manager Mike Smith said once the brush piles are cleared, dirt will be brought in to level the lots and then a gazebo will be built.

“We want to get this part of the construction completed as quickly as possible so people can begin enjoying the park this summer,” Smith said.

To read the complete article, see the printed version of the May 6 edition of the Herald-Gazette available online at http://www.etypeservices.com/Jacksboro%20NewspapersID342/

