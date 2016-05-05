Park project underway

Progress for a new park in Jacksboro is being made.

Saturday morning, a group of 25 to 30 volunteers gathered at South Third and West Pine streets to spruce up the two lots that will soon be a park.

The group trimmed trees, mowed, removed fences, cleared brush and debris, making a sizable improvement on the property.

City Manager Mike Smith said once the brush piles are cleared, dirt will be brought in to level the lots and then a gazebo will be built.

“We want to get this part of the construction completed as quickly as possible so people can begin enjoying the park this summer,” Smith said.

