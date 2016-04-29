Jacksboro Newspapers launches new website
Fri, 04/29/2016 - 5:16pm Jacksboro1
The Jacksboro Herald-Gazette online has a new look.
The new www.jacksboronewspapers.com launched midnight Sunday and offers features not previously seen.
“I am excited about the new features available on our website,” said Editor Cherry Rushin.
“We have realtime weather widget and our readers can follow community conversations directly from our website through our social media feeds. We also brand spanking new video capabilities we did not have previously.”