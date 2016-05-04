DEA assists in Jacksboro drug bust

A more than year-long federal drug investigation in Jacksboro resulted in an arrest Tuesday.

At approximately 2 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle on North 2nd Street and arrested Michael Reeves, 46, of Jacksboro for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Reeves was not in possession of illegal narcotics at the time of his arrest and is currently in federal custody.

Jacksboro Police Department's Matt Windham, Michelle Roof and Chief Terry McDaniel assisted in the arrest and investigation. Additional information added at 8:22 p.m. May 4, 2016.

